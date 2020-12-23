Hyderabad: TTWREIS invites applications for free NEET coaching

Hyderabad: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) invited applications from candidates belonging to ST and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group for free NEET coaching.

According to the Telangana Today report, there are only 25 seats for the coaching that will be provided at IIT Study Centre, Rajendra Nagar.

As per the press release of TTWREIS, candidates who have secured 300 or more marks in NEET 2020 are eligible for the free coaching.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the applications to the Principal, IIT Study Centre, Rajendra Nagar on or before December 31, 2020.

They can contact NEET coordinator at his cellphone number 9550521665.

Students are working hard to clear NEET

In recent months, it has been seen that many students from poor section of the society are also clearing the examination.

Two girls, Zubaida (23) and Humaira (22) from Nagpada, Mumbai have not only cleared the NEET exam but also secured MBBS seats. They are the daughters of a tailor.

Earlier, these girls were neglected by many because of their heights. The height of Zubaida is 3.5 feet whereas, Humaira is 3.9 feet tall.

In another such inspiring story, six students from Govandi slum in Mumbai’s eastern suburban area have cleared the exams beating all odds.