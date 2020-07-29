Hyderabad: Two arrested for COVID-19 crowd funding fraud

Posted By SM Bilal Last Updated: 29th July 2020 5:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Wednesday arrested two alleged fraudsters crowd funding fraud in the name of COVID-19 funding in old city area of Hyderabad.

According to the sources Salman Khan, president of NGO Hyderabad Youth Courage along with his associate Syed Ayub, who is vice president of the same organization, have collected amount though crowd funding and had used social media to attract the donors.

The police claimed that in the pretext of extending treatment to an elderly woman and then diverted the funds to their personal saving accounts. More than four cheating cases have been registered against the alleged fraudters across Hyderabad city.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close