Hyderabad: Two arrested for COVID-19 crowd funding fraud

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Wednesday arrested two alleged fraudsters crowd funding fraud in the name of COVID-19 funding in old city area of Hyderabad.

According to the sources Salman Khan, president of NGO Hyderabad Youth Courage along with his associate Syed Ayub, who is vice president of the same organization, have collected amount though crowd funding and had used social media to attract the donors.

The police claimed that in the pretext of extending treatment to an elderly woman and then diverted the funds to their personal saving accounts. More than four cheating cases have been registered against the alleged fraudters across Hyderabad city.