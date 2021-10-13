Hyderabad: Two arrested for stealing transformer copper coils

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested two notorious habitual transformer copper coil robbers. The police said it recovered 160 kilograms of transformer copper coils, one projector, two speakers, one amplifier, four motorcycles, one Tata Indica car and net cash of Rs 18,60,000.

The police said that all the seized property is worth up to Rs 25,06,000

The accused were arrested at Lemur Crossroad of Kandukur police station limits. Another two accused are allegedly absconding. On interrogation, the accused confessed to 28 cases of theft in Rachakonda, three in Cyberabad, 42 in Vikarabad and another four in Sangareddy.

According to the police, all the four accused, Nandulal Rajbar (35), Abhimanyu Rajbar (29), Sahdev (30) and Rahul Rajbar (26) are natives of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The four allegedly formed a gang and damaged 196 transformers and stole copper coil from them.