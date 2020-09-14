Hyderabad: Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in the suicide case of TV actress K Sravani. The duo has been prodcued before the court and sent to judicial custody.

According to the DCP West Zone AR Srinivas, Ambati Devraj Reddy an TV actor and M Sai Krishna Reddy were apprehended by the SR Nagar police after the duo were allegedly found to be responsible behind the suicide of Sravani.

The TV actress hails from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and came to Hyderabad, later she came into contact with Sai Krishna Reddy and fell in love with him and she reportedly was in love relationship with him for three years. During these times Sai Krishna Reddy helped actress and her family financially and got acquaintance with the family.

TV actress K Sravani

But due to some issues both ended their relations. In the year 2018 deceased actress got an oppurtunity to act in a telugu movie “Premathi Karthik” prodcued by one Ashok Reddy. Sravani had reportedly developed an intimate relation with the film producer.

The DCP informed that during the year 2019 she had developed friendship with Ambati Devraj Reddy an TV actor with the help of Tik Tok app. In November Devraj came to Hyderabad and stayed at the actress home for 9 days and also had an physical relation with her.

During the course Devraj came to know about the previous affairs of Sravani with Ashok Reddy and Sai Reddy upon which he blocked her contact and started avoiding her. Later the deceased had invited Devraj to a birthday party of one Sameer in which she openly told everyone that she love Devraj, but the same was turned down by Devraj and he informed all about the previous affairs.

The actress had also got a case registered against Devraj with the SR Nagar police for sexually abusing her.At one occassion Sai Krishna Reddy had slapped Sravani and took her back to home.

The police claimed that it was due to the mental and physical harassment of Devraj and Sai Krishna Reddy Sravani had committed suicide on September 8. Both the accused have been booked for abetting suicide.