Hyderabad: Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case

By SM Bilal Updated: 14th September 2020 7:01 pm IST
West Zone DCP AR Srinivas addressing media persons in connection with arrest of two youths in connection with alleged suicide case of television actress Sravani Kondapalli in Hyderabad on Monday.Pic:Style photo service.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in the suicide case of TV actress K Sravani. The duo has been prodcued before the court and sent to judicial custody.

According to the DCP West Zone AR Srinivas, Ambati Devraj Reddy an TV actor and M Sai Krishna Reddy were apprehended by the SR Nagar police after the duo were allegedly found to be responsible behind the suicide of Sravani.

The TV actress hails from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and came to Hyderabad, later she came into contact with Sai Krishna Reddy and fell in love with him and she reportedly was in love relationship with him for three years. During these times Sai Krishna Reddy helped actress and her family financially and got acquaintance with the family.

READ:  Saudi court scraps execution of convicts in Khashoggi case
TV actress K Sravani

But due to some issues both ended their relations. In the year 2018 deceased actress got an oppurtunity to act in a telugu movie “Premathi Karthik” prodcued by one Ashok Reddy. Sravani had reportedly developed an intimate relation with the film producer.

The DCP informed that during the year 2019 she had developed friendship with Ambati Devraj Reddy an TV actor with the help of Tik Tok app. In November Devraj came to Hyderabad and stayed at the actress home for 9 days and also had an physical relation with her.

During the course Devraj came to know about the previous affairs of Sravani with Ashok Reddy and Sai Reddy upon which he blocked her contact and started avoiding her. Later the deceased had invited Devraj to a birthday party of one Sameer in which she openly told everyone that she love Devraj, but the same was turned down by Devraj and he informed all about the previous affairs.

READ:  JEE Mains: 24 candidates score 100 percentile

The actress had also got a case registered against Devraj with the SR Nagar police for sexually abusing her.At one occassion Sai Krishna Reddy had slapped Sravani and took her back to home.

The police claimed that it was due to the mental and physical harassment of Devraj and Sai Krishna Reddy Sravani had committed suicide on September 8. Both the accused have been booked for abetting suicide.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close