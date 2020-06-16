Hyderabad: Two arrested in real estate agent murder case

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner’s Task Force on Tuesday arrested two persons who were behind the murder of a real estate agent in Bahadurpura.

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Asif, an auto-rickshaw driver, and resident of Misrigunj and Salman Khan, a pan shop owner from Kalapather.

According to the police, the accused and deceased are friends and they have consumed alcohol at the scene of offence. Meantime a wild argument aroused between them and scuffled with each other. On that, the both accused Mohammed Asif and Salman khan attacked the deceased with stone and killed him. Later, the accused tried to burn the body to hide the

identity of deceased and sped away from the scene of offence.

The Bahadurpura police had registered a murder case after the partially burnt dead body was found on June 2. The Task Force team after identifying the suspects with the help of CCTV footage, and arrested them.

