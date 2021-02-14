Hyderabad: Two doctors tested positive 20 days after receiving vaccine

Hyderabad: Two doctors working at Government hospitals in Hyderabad reportedly turned out to be COVID positive, 20 days after receiving vaccination.

One of is a resident doctor from NIMS and the other is a PG student from Osmania Medical College.

It is learned that after taking the first dose of the vaccine the two doctors acted negligently and did not follow the precaytions such as not wearing a mask, not following physical distance and not washing hands with sanitizer.

However, the authorities have kept the issue of two medicos being infected under wraps.

The first batch of Covid vaccine was distributed across the country on January 16 and during the frst phase the dose was given to healthcare workers working in public and private hospitals.

It is reported that 50 per cent of the beneficiaries had abstained from the vaccine due to lack of confidence in the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, allergies and other health problems after vaccination.

The second dose is given 28 days after the first dose jab. Antibodies are produced two weeks after the second dose. This means that after 42 days of the vaccination the antibodies are fully developed.

Until then, the medical and health department has made it clear that all Covid rules must be followed.