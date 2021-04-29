Hyderabad: Two injured as armed robbers loot ATM and open fire

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after armed robbers opened fire while looting an ATM at Kukatpally under the Cyberabad police limits. Among the injured persons was a security personnel, who was attacked during the robbery. The criminals stole the cash and quickly fled from the scene.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Patel Kunta park, while members of a private security agency were loading cash at a HDFC bank ATM. They were suddenly ambushed by a team of armed robbers, who entered the place and opened fire. Both the injured persons were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to have stabilised.

The incident caused panic in the are among the general public. Police officials said that the incident occurred when cash was being dispensed in the ATM centre by employees. The Kukatpally police is investigating if cash is also missing, and officials are suspecting a robbery gang to be behind the incident. The cops are also verifying CCTV cameras in the surroundings

On Thursday, a CLUES team from the police also visited the spot and collected evidence. Officials said the statements of the injured will be recorded soon to gather more details. After the shoot out, a team of Cyberabad police officials, along with a dog squad, reached the spot.