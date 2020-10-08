Hyderabad: Two inter colleges fined

Hyderabad: Two inter colleges located in Hyderabad have been fined for collecting excess fee during the academic year 2018-19. A fine of Rs. 1 lakh each has been imposed on the colleges.

Inter colleges found guilty

Responding to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) informed that both the colleges are guilty of collecting excess fee and offering coaching for unauthorized courses.

On 5th October, President of Forum Against Corruption, Vijay Gopal received response from NCPCR.

Inter fees

The fees prescribed by the board for first and second years are Rs. 1760 and Rs. 1940 respectively.

The Board decided not to grant affiliations to colleges that don’t comply with its directions.

Refund excess fee

Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary of TSBIE said that these colleges were asked to refund the excess fee collected earlier and submit acknowledgment to the board within seven days.

As colleges did not respond to the notice, the board decided to intimate police.