Hyderabad: Two police constables suspended for collecting money

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar has placed two constables of Afzalgung police station under suspension for indulging in act of grave misconduct. The Station House Officer of the Afzalgunj police station too was issued a charge memo for improper supervision over the subordinates.

A video of the two constables, D Pancha Mukesh and B Suresh collecting money from an auto rickshaw driver at Jambagh had went viral on social media on Sunday upon which the Commissioner acted tough and suspended the errant police constables.

The video which went viral, shows both the constables are seen stopping the auto rickshaw and taking money from the driver though the driver was reportedly engaged for supplying essential commodities.

The Commissioner ordered has also caused an enquiry into the incident.

