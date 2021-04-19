Hyderabad: Two policemen die of COVID-19

Telangana on Sunday reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and fourteen deaths during the last 24 hours

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 19th April 2021 9:00 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two police personnel working in two different police stations in the city succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment on Monday.


As per media reports, Assistant sub-inspector Radhakrishna, working at Bowenpally police station passed away on Monday at a private hospital while undergoing treatment.


In the second incident, constable T.Jitender attached to Dabeerpura police station tested positive earlier this month and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.


Telangana on Sunday reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and fourteen deaths during the last 24 hours. 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day.

