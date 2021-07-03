Hyderabad: UK govt honors activist Azhar Maqsusi for his service

Hyderabad: Social activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi on Friday has ben awarded the ‘Commonwealth Points of Light Award’ for his ‘Hunger Has No Religion’ initiative, which feeds around 1,500 people every day.

Light award recognizes outstanding individuals – people who are making a change in their community.

British deputy high commission took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @azhar_maqsusi for being conferred with the Commonwealth Point of Light Award for your exceptional voluntary service through #HungerHasNoReligion campaign.”

In turn, 41-year-old, Azhar took to Twitter and thanks the British government, “I Thanks from my bottom of heart to @UKinHyderabad @Andrew007Uk @nalrag & all my social media friends.”

In response to receiving the award, the points of light website quoted Azhar, “I thank the Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad from the bottom of my heart for choosing me the Commonwealth Points of Light Award. I am very pleased that the British Deputy High Commission has honored me with this award, it will give me more motivation and strength to help the poor.”

Dr Andrew Fleming, British deputy high commissioner, Hyderabad said, “Azhar’s contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between meal and no meal for millions. There are many tasks similar to selfless sacrifice and service, some of which emerged as a result of the pandemic, but “hunger has no religion” continued for 8 years, reaching the most vulnerable and providing A strong core message to everyone. I couldn’t be happier for him and the members of the Sani Charitable Foundation.”

Azhar was only four years old when his father passed away. His mother struggled to take care of him and three other siblings. At the age of ten he gave up his studies and took odd jobs to support his family. In 2001, he started a plaster of paris unit which remains his only source of income to this day.

Azhar began by feeding an homeless woman under the Dabeerpura flyover nine years ago that prompted him to launch the free food program. He arranged food for her and decided to do everything within his limit means to get rid of the hunger of as many people as possible.

In October 2015, he founded the non-governmental charitable organization Sani Welfare Foundation to continue the work. The foundation with NGOs also runs daily nutritional programs in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Raishur and Tandur.

A few years ago, Azhar started the ‘Do Roti’ campaign. He urged people to carry two pieces of roti when they leave the house and give it to the hungry. It was an attempt to discourage children from begging.

