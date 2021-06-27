Hyderabad: Unemployed girl creates flutter at CM camp office

Hyderabad: An unemployed girl from Nizamabad district created a flutter at CM KCR’s camp office pragathi bhavan in the city today. She told the security staff of the camp office that she came to Question over the delay in the release of different job notifications in the state. She tried to enter into the camp office.

However the police took her into custody and rushed her to police station.

Speaking on the occasion she alleged that the CM had convened a meeting on Dalit empowerment with an objective to cheat them once again. She expressed her anger stating that the CM had audacity to spend Rs.100 crore to win in the elections but did not have the same to release the job notifications.