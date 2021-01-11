Hyderabad: Unidentified man found hanging from a tree at NIMS

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 11th January 2021 2:57 pm IST
Hyderabad:  An unidentified man in his mid-forties was found hanging from a tree on the premises of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Panjagutta on Monday morning.

The man was found hanging from the tree behind the Millennium Block on the hospital premises and the police suspect that he had died by suicide.

Upon finding him, the hospital authorities immediately informed the Punjagutta police who reached the spot and immediately sent the body for autopsy.

The investigation is still underway and further details are awaited.

