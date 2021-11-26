Hyderabad: UoH invites applications for Startup Launcher Program

Hyderabad: ASPIRE, which houses the Incubators at the University of Hyderabad, in association with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ – a Startup Accelerator) has invited applications for its Startup Launcher Program (SLP).

The program, which runs for over 3-months, is in hybrid mode with masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship. The program covers – Idea/Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulation & Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck, Communication & Networking.

Well-known Entrepreneurs/Industrialists/ Investors will mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs through a structured program. With no age limit, any graduate aspiring to start or scale a business – Students, Researchers, Innovator, SMEs, Professionals, Techies, Family businesses, Homepreneurs, Consultants, etc, can apply for the program, which will assist them to transform their ideas, research, or innovation into a viable business. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented.

The last date for applying is 7th December 2021, and the program is from 17th January to 16th April 2022.

Interested people can apply online on tezaccelator.com by clicking on the Startup Launcher Program or write at tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.