Hyderabad: UPSC civil services aspirant commits suicide

28th June 2021
Hyderabad: An aspirant of UPSC civil services committed suicide on Sunday. He hanged himself in his room located in Chikkadpally.  

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the aspirant, K.Satish Reddy (27) who was studying in IIT Kharagpur appeared in UPSC civil services prelims exam but failed to clear it.

Reddy’s family members suspect that failure in the examination could be the reason for the suicide. He went into depression after failing to clear the exam, they added.

Police registered a case under section 174 of CrPc and started investigation.

