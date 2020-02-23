Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy asks KCR to announce new PRC

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded that State Government immediately announce the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for the employees, teachers and pensioners.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that nearly 4 lakh teachers and employees and about 3 lakh pensioners have been desperately waiting for the announcement of new PRC scales. He said that teacher and employees had played a major role during the statehood movement and risked their jobs and careers by participating in 42-day long Sakala Janula Samme.

They expected a better future and financial growth after formation of Telangana. “Neither the employees nor teachers benefited in any way during the last six years although the Chief Minister claims that his government is employee-friendly. Employees, teachers and pensioners were being deprived of deserved benefits,” he alleged.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the new PRC should have been applied from 1st July 2018.

However, he said that the announcement of 11th PRC has been delayed by almost 20 months causing huge financial losses to the employees and teachers.

With the State Government extending the term of PRC by another six months, the employees are forced to face mental agony for longer. He asked as to why the reasons for extension of PRC’s term were not placed in public domain. He said the PRC’s term is limited to five years, but no Fitment has been announced for the last three years.

He said thousands of employees have retired in the last six years and the total number of employees has come down. He also asked whether or not the delay has caused financial losses to employees for three years.

He reminded that the previous Congress regime had declared 39% fitment and other benefits in the 9th PRC. Again in 2013, the Congress regime announced 10th PRC five months in advance and when the report was delayed, 27% interim relief was announced in order to reduce the burden on the employees. He said steps were also taken to announce 43% Fitment under 10th PRC.

The TPCC Chief complained that the employees were not being given promotions, transfers or inter-district transfers. The services rules for teachers are not yet drafted. Language Pandits and PETs got no upgradations although they were promised to be promoted as School Assistants.

He said teachers are retiring from the same cadre on which they were appointed due to the absence of service rules. For inter-district transfers, the then Congress Government had issued GO MS No. 182 in 2012. However, the GO has remained unimplemented in the last 6 years by the present regime.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the employees were not getting treatment in corporate hospitals under EHS. He said the corporate hospitals were denying treatment to government employees as the State Government has not cleared their dues of Rs. 1200 crore. He demanded that immediate steps be taken to ensure that all corporate hospitals provide treatment to employees.

Further, he demanded that teachers of model schools are given salaries under the Head 0.1.0. He said the pensioners who completed 70 years of age should be Quantam of Incentive as recommended by the 10th PRC.

“At one side, the State Government is claiming financial stability. On the other side, it is borrowing loans of lakhs of crores. Under any circumstances, the State Government should not delay the announcement of PRC further so as to help lakhs of employees, teachers and pensioners,” he demanded.

The open letter to the Chief Minister is also signed by TPCC Spokesperson & TPRTU Founder President G. Harshvardhan Reddy.

