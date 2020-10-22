Hyderabad: Various NGOs provide essential items to flood-affected people

Hyderabad: Many families got affected due to heavy rainfall that lashed Hyderabad recently. As per the top civic official, torrential rains and flash floods in the city have affected over 37,000 families.

The heavy rains and floods on October 13-14 and again on October 17 inundated many areas, affecting 37,400 families.

NGOs

Seeing the impact of the rainfall, many NGOs and individuals started coming out to help flood-affected people. They are arranging food, medicines, clothes, blankets, etc.

Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) is providing food to needy people. Sharing the details, the founder of HHF Mujtaba Askari said that free meals are being provided to affected families and groceries will be provided after a door-to-door survey.

Imdad-ul-Fuquraa Foundation is providing medicines to needy persons who are affected by the flood.

Students Islamic Organization are also providing necessary help to the affected persons.

Individuals

Apart from the NGOs, individuals are also coming forward to help people.

Niaz Ahmed Khan of SAP Pharmaceuticals and Lekha Singhal, an IT professional are providing food and mineral water to the people.

Due to heavy rains and flash floods in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana State, about 70 people died.