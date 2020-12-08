Hyderabad: Vendor killed for refusing to lend money

Hyderabad: A vegetable vendor was allegedly killed by a man after he refused to lend him money. The incident took place at SBH colony in LB Nagar on Sunday night. The vegetable vendor has been identified as Babu.

Police said 48-year-old Babu was beaten brutally by a man identified as Venkanna.

The victim was shifted to a hospital but he had suffered too many injuries and failed to survive, police said. The accused has been taken into police custody.

According to police, Venkanna was habituated of intimidating the vendor for money and would force him to lend money.

On Sunday night, the accused and his family approached Babu for money. When he explained that he does not have any money, they vandalised his vegetable cart and beat him up.