Hyderabad: Visitors of Laad Bazaar facing inconvenience due to bad roads

Hyderabad: Laad Bazaar is a famous shopping destination for wedding accessories. As it is located in close proximity to the historical monument Charminar, the bazaar is a popular tourist spot as well.

However, the visitors and the tourists are facing difficulties due to bad roads.

It has come to the fore that the cobblestones that were placed on the Laad Bazaar street three years back have been damaged due to the works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Though the pipeline works were completed in the month of June, the civic authorities have not replaced the broken stones.

It has to be noted that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has halted the pipelines works being carried out by the HMWS&SB in February as it was done without obtaining the required permission. After due clearances from the ASI, the works began and were executed in June.



Many of the shop owners are angry as customers are facing inconvenience. A shop owner Zoheb Ahsan has said that the customers and the tourists have to face a lot of difficulties while their visit to Laad Bazaar. He complained that the dug-up debris is left on the roads and no suitable way is provided to the customers.

The civic body officials under whom the Charminar Pedestrian Project is being executed have clarified that due to the delay in shifting of cables, the relaying of the road was stopped. An official has said that the civic body plans to lay granite stones. He added that due to the incessant rains, the works has been put on hold.