Telangana: VTGCET to be held on July 18

Hyderabad: Telangana Gurukul common entrance test (VTGCET) for admissions into Class V in social, tribal, BC and general welfare residential educational institutions for the academic year 2021-22 will be held at designated centers across the State on July 18 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Candidates can download their hall tickets one week before the conduct of the entrance exam, VTGCET, chief convener, Dr RS Praveen Kumar said on Tuesday.

Candidates are requested to download hall tickets from TSWREIS, TTWREIS, TREIS & MJPTBCWREIS websites https://www.tswreis.ac.in/, https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/, http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/, and http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/.

