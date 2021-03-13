Hyderabad: Waseem Rizvi booked for making hate statements

Hyderabad: The Charminar Police have booked UP Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson Waseem Rizvi for allegedly making hate statements over National TV Channels.

A FIR under IPC sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) has been issued against Waseem Rizvi and investigation is underway. “

Prior to this a delegation of Muslim leaders, scholars and representatives of various Islamic institutions on Saturday filed a complaint against the UP Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson Waseem Rizvi for allegedly disrespecting the Holy Quran and spreading hate through National TV Channels.

A group of religious leaders and Scholars comprising Akabar Nizamuddin, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of the famous Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, Moulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari President of Hilal Committee and Ulema –E-Deccan, AIMIM Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Shia leader Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha made a representation with the police Commissioner.

The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia submitting a complaint against Waseem Rizvi to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

The Muslim leaders alleged that Waseem Rizvi through National TV media has made hate speeches by insulting the holy Quran by alleging that it had contained 26 verses that promote terrorism and Jihad.

The former UP Shia Wakf Board chief has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to remove 26 verses of the Quran alleging that it promoted terrorism and Jihad.