Hyderabad: Water disruption for 36 hours in parts of city from tomorrow

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 15th December 2020 5:22 pm IST
Photo: Google Creative Common Licenses

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Sunday that water supply will remain affected in various parts of the city for 36 hours from 5 am on December 16 to 5 pm on December 17.

The affected areas include Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Al Jubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar (some parts), Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam, and Chilkalguda reservoir.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. They said that repair works will be carried out on 600 mm diameter butterfly valves and non-return valves in the Phase-I pumphouses at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally, and Godakondla

READ:  New laws enacted by centre will aggravate farm crisis: KTR
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 15th December 2020 5:22 pm IST
Back to top button