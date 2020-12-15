Hyderabad: Water disruption for 36 hours in parts of city from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Sunday that water supply will remain affected in various parts of the city for 36 hours from 5 am on December 16 to 5 pm on December 17.

The affected areas include Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Al Jubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar (some parts), Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam, and Chilkalguda reservoir.



HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. They said that repair works will be carried out on 600 mm diameter butterfly valves and non-return valves in the Phase-I pumphouses at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally, and Godakondla