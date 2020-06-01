Hyderabad: Wedding functions hosted at homes under surveillance

Hyderabad: After Eid comes the season of weddings among Muslims of Hyderabad. However, as per the lockdown guidelines issued by the central government, marriage related gatherings shall ensure social distancing and guests not more than 50. Still it has been learnt that grand weddings functions are being held in houses in several areas of Hyderabad.

On receipt of such information, the state government is gearing up to take action against crowd gatherings. The state government has decided to set up a secret team after reports of attendees of marriage function, birthday function, engagement ceremony testing positive for coronavirus have come to the fore. Experts have flagged an urgent need for more intense surveillance and monitoring on functions hosted at homes.

It has been directed to keep close vigilance on such functions because half of the attendees of a function attended by 50, were found to be corona positive, which is a matter of concern. Hence the government has decided to take strict action against the organisers of the functions which are attended by more than 50 people.

Function hall owners have been directed not to book a function hall in any case. Otherwise, action will be taken against them and government will not hesitate to seal the function hall. Besides that, home weddings are also under the surveillance.

Source: Siasat news

