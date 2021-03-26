Hyderabad: Wine, Toddy shops to remain closed on March 28

Hyderabad: City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, on Thursday ordered closure of wine shops/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) within the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad between 6 pm on March 28 to 6 am on March 30 on account of “Holi Festival”. Any violation will be dealt strictly, the police warned.

In a separate order, the police prohibited the throwing of colours on roads and at public places on Holi. The movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups, disturbing peace and order, or causing inconvenience to others also has been prohibited and the Commissioner said any person found violating the orders will be prosecuted.