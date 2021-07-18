Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday

Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rainfall occurred for an hour in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. During the daytime, the weather was clear and there were no reports of rains. However, after the sunset, heavy rainfall lashed the city.

As a result of continuous heavy rainfall, water was stagnated on several roads causing traffic jams in the city. There were reports of power disruptions in some of the localities in the old city area of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, GHMC relief teams quickly moved into action and cleared the excess water. Electricity was also restored swiftly.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, light to average rainfall is expected in the next three days with lightning to occur at some places. The highest maximum temperature could be between 30-32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data provided, till July 17 Hyderabad city has recorded a total of 322mm of rainfall whereas the normal rainfall is 196.4mm.

According to the weather officials, due to the depression in the west Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas, light to average rainfall is expected in the state till July 21.

The weather department has predicted rains with strong winds for the next five days in several districts namely Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradari Kothgudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadari Bhongir, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet, and Gadwal.