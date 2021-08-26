Hyderabad witnesses 45% rise overnight in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 cases in the GHMC area rose by 45 per cent overnight, according to the bulletin released by the health department on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 102 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, compared to 70 cases that were reported on Tuesday. This is a peak of 32 cases, which is slightly alarming.

It was on July 4 that 100+ COVID-19 cases were reported the last time in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, several doctors have been expressing concern over the past few weeks, following the government opening-up all sectors and allowing full freedom to the people to move about and live normal lives.

The doctors reportedly communicated that careless behavior by people could well result in another spurt in cases leading to a third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The steep jump in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad just a week before all educational institutions are set to open fully is certainly a matter of concern.

Moreover, the health department stated that two people died from COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total toll to 3,864. 366 fresh cases took the number of overall cases to 6, 56,098.

As per reports, the highest numbers of fresh cases include GHMC with 102 cases, Karimnagar with 34 cases, 27 each in Medchal Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban, 24 in Nalgonda and 19 in Khammam.