Hyderabad witnesses heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana witnessed rainfall on Monday. The weather department has predicted that the rainfall will continue to hit the state.

On Monday, the clouds were hovering since morning in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the rainfall started in the evening which continued till late in the night.

As a result of continuous rainfall, water stagnation was witnessed on the roads which caused a lot of traffic disruptions. There were reports of rainfall water inundating the low-lying areas as well.

There was heavy rainfall recorded in Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, and Uppal whereas light to average rains were witnessed in Qutubullahpur, Serilingampally, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, and other places.