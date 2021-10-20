Hyderabad witnesses rise in flu and viral fever cases

The number of viral fever cases at the government fever hospital this year is 25 per cent higher compared to the previous year.

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 cases fluctuating, viral fever cases in the city are rising. The Government fever hospital in Nallakunta has recorded a significant increase (25% more) in the number of patients ailing from viral fever compared to last year. Doctors attribute this rise to seasonal influenza and widespread rain.

In August, September, and October 2020, the government fever hospital reported only 127 cases of viral fever. Whereas in 2021 the viral fever cases reported in the month of August were 199, September 175, and October 120. Doctors remarked that by the end of October, the number of cases will surpass the previous month numbers. The number of viral fever cases at the government fever hospital this year is 25 percent higher compared to the previous year.

MonthNo. of cases 2020No. of cases 2021
August 36 199
September 36 175
October 49 120
The resident medical officer (RMO) of the government fever hospital, Dr Jaylakshmi said the hospital’s outpatient department treats 600 to 700 patients daily and 100 to 150 of them are diagnosed with viral fever. Patients with viral fever are prescribed antibiotics but if they don’t recover, they get admitted to the hospital and are given intravenous therapy, she added.

There are about 50 to 60 patients admitted with viral fever in the government fever hospital currently. Doctors expect more viral fever cases as people are returning to the city after celebrating festivals. The RMO added that children below 10 years of age and elderly above 50 years of age are more vulnerable to seasonal influenza owing to low immunity.

Dr Jaylakshmi has advised people to drink boiled cooled water, avoid outside food and beverages, eat well-cooked food and sterilise their utensils.

