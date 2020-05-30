Hyderabad witnesses rise in temperature: Tips to beat the heat

Hyderabad: Temperature in Hyderabad broke season’s record on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has recorded 43 degree Celsius yesterday.

On the one hand, IMD has canceled heatwave warning, on the other, the department has issued a thunderstorm and hailstorm warning.

Districts of Telangana that may witness thunderstorm in the next two days are Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy etc.

Due to thunderstorm in other districts of Telangana, Hyderabad may see cloudy sky.

Following are the tips to beat the heat

Avoid spicy food

It is essential to avoid spicy food as it increases metabolism in the body.

Say ‘no’ to too much dry fruits

Although, dry fruits are good for health, too much consumption of almond, cashew, walnuts etc. should be avoided in summer as they produce enormous heat in the body.

Deep fried food not good in summer

Consumption of deep fried food in summer may affect digestion and cause burning sensation in stomach.

Avoid tea, coffee

People suggest that tea and coffee should be avoided in summer but most of them don’t know the reason behind it. Tea and coffee must be avoided as caffeine generates heat in the body.

Avoid stepping out, cooking during peak time

Avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 p.m. which is considered as peak time.

People should also try to avoid cooking during this period as heat from the stove increases body temperature abnormally.

Drink sufficient water

During summer season, it is suggested that an adult should drink 12-15 glasses of water per day whereas, kids may consume 6-8 glasses of water.

It may be noted that one should not drink water in standing position.

What to consume to stay hydrated?

In order to stay hydrated, one can consume watermelon, fresh fruits, etc. Lemon juice, lassi, curd, etc., can also be consumed.

