Hyderabad: Woman beats minor mercilessly for playing on road

Hyderabad: A student studying in Round Table government school was thrashed black and blue by a woman on road allegedly for playing carelessly on road.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Sanath Nagar where the woman caught the boy and started thrashing him alleged for playing carelessly on road. The woman’s husband too joined her and mercilessly hit the minor.

Surprisingly, none of the spectators on-road came to the boy’s rescue but where busy recording the video.

Now a video of the incident is being circulated on social media which shows the minor touching the woman’s feet requesting her not to beat him.

The woman not only abused the student but also lodged a complaint against the school students.

However, the two abusers were arrested after a nearby CCTV footage verified the incident.

The case is under probe.