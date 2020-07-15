Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide after beau refuses to marry her

By Sameer Last Updated: 15th July 2020 8:49 pm IST
Suicide Hang

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after her colleague refused to marry her.

The woman who was the resident of Gandhinagar took this extreme step on Tuesday night. She was the employee of a private TV channel.

According to police investigation, the woman was in a relationship with her colleague for the past two year.

Sexually abused

It is reported that on the pretext of marrying her, her colleague sexually abused her on many instances.

Later, when he refused to marry her, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself.

Colleague booked

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case against her colleague under relevant sections of IPC. The body of the accused was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.  

Categories
Crime in HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close