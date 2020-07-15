Hyderabad: Woman commits suicide after beau refuses to marry her

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after her colleague refused to marry her.

The woman who was the resident of Gandhinagar took this extreme step on Tuesday night. She was the employee of a private TV channel.

According to police investigation, the woman was in a relationship with her colleague for the past two year.

Sexually abused

It is reported that on the pretext of marrying her, her colleague sexually abused her on many instances.

Later, when he refused to marry her, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself.

Colleague booked

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case against her colleague under relevant sections of IPC. The body of the accused was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.