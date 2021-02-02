Hyderabad: Woman dies on the spot after getting hit by truck

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman died while her nephew suffered severe injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle on MBNR X roads in Falaknuma on Tuesday morning.

After the accident, the driver of the truck was caught by the locals and an FIR has been registered following the statement of Shaik Feroz (22), nephew of the woman.

The victim has been identified as Ghousiya Farheen Begum residing at Mohammed Nagar in Bandlaguda. She used to work in a canteen at government Unani hospital in Charminar.

According to Shaik Feroz’s statement to Chandrayangutta police, He was dropping his aunt to her home, while they were at MBNR X roads in Falaknuma today around 10:30 am, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind leading to Farheen’s death on the spot.

Her body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania general hospital. The police registered a case under section 304(A), 337 (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.