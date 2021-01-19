Hyderabad: Woman hospitalized after suffering reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman in Hyderabad, along with two others, was hospitalized on January 17, after developing a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine she received the previous day, reports said.

The patient identified as Naveena, a 29-year-old Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), had received the Covishield vaccine on January 16. She was hospitalized in Gandhi hospital with complaints of weakness, giddiness and vomiting the next day.

The health department said that the AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) team, consisting of doctors who are on special duty, examined Naveena and she is stable presently, The News Minute said in a report.

According to The Indian Express, the other two people who developed a reaction after getting a shot had complained of giddiness and one of them suffered a seizure. Their condition is said to be stable presently.

Initially, when the vaccine roll-out had begun for health care workers in Telangana, the state had recorded 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccine and nothing adverse was reported.

Authorities, meanwhile, are making sure that the protocols are in place for reporting any side-effects and for tackling with it.