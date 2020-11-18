Hyderabad: Woman standing in queue for flood relief dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman waiting in queue to submit the application for rupees ten thousand flood relief died on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Munawarunnissa, a resident of Hakeempet area in Golconda today morning came to a Mee-seva centre located near Galaxy theatre at Towlichowki. She stood for almost three hours in the long queue to submit the application for flood relief amount.

Meanwhile, Munawarunissa suddenly collapsed and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors have declared her brought dead.

According to the sources, the woman might have got affected with asphyxiation and collapsed resulting in her instant death.

“We have not registered any case in connection with the death of the woman, since the kin of the deceased did not file a complaint, her body was shifted to the residence for performing funeral,” said Inspector Golconda police station K. Chandra Shekar Reddy.

After the incident, Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar instructed the city police officials to regulate the lines of persons standing in Q to submit the applications.

There was a huge turnout of public especially women folk to submit the flood relief applications.