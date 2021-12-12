Hyderabad woman to represent India at Asian Karate Championship

Hyderabad: 26-year-old karate champion Syeda Falak has been selected to represent India at the 17th Asian Senior Karate Championship to be held at Almaty, Kazakhstan from December 17, 2021 to December 22, 2021.

Falak will be competing in the +68kgs Senior Female Kumite Category. She will be leaving for the championship on December 16, 2021.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Syeda Falak said, “This is my first tournament after the COVID-19 pandemic. Very glad to be back for tournaments. It will be very tough, but I will give my best.”

Termed ‘Golden Girl’, Falak already holds 20 national-level and 22 international-level karate championships.

Photo: Supplied

On November 24, 2020, Falak forayed into politics and joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). She was seen campaigning for the party (AIMIM) in GHMC 2020 Elections and Gulbarga Municipal Elections this year.

Falak has also been active during the protests against CAA-NRC. Apart from Hyderabad, she also led protests in Nizamabad, Deoband and Delhi. Falak also attended the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

Asian Karate Championship

The Asian Karate Championship is held in a different country every two years. The last edition of the Asian Senior Karate Championship was held in 2019 in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. This year it will be the 19th edition of the age-group event and the 17th of the senior tournament.