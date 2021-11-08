Hyderabad: Woman withdraws gangrape complaint in Golconda

Hyderabad: A woman in Telangana lodged a false complaint alleging that she was gang-raped by her neighbors and two of his friends. She took this extreme step when her neighbor reportedly refused to give her her Rs 10,000.

The complainant is a divorcee and a resident of the Golconda area. She filed a complaint on November 4, alleging that she was gang-raped a month ago.

Speaking to siasat.com, SHO of Golconda police station K Chandrashekar Reddy said the complainant told the cops that there was a delay in her reporting the alleged crime because the rapist threatened her to leak her naked pictures if she disclosed the crime.

According to police, on November 6, she withdrew her complaint and gave a statement that she had lodged a false complaint against the neighbor as he refused to give her Rs 10,000, when she requested the amount for medical treatment.

“On inquiring, we came to know that the neighbor used to help the woman with monthly ration and some money because she is suffering from financial crises,” said the SHO.

The police have sought legal opinion for taking appropriate action because the complainant might have withdrawn her complaint under someone’s pressure. The details of the FIR lodged based on the woman’s complaint, and the latest statement given by her have been sent for legal advice, the Chandrashekar Reddy added.