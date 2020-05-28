Hyderabad: Woman’s body found in private school

Hyderabad: A body of a woman was found in a private school located in Asoka Nagar of Amberpet.

As per the report, the body was in a decomposed condition. It was found only after residents of the locality complaint of foul smell.

When the locals started noticing the smell, they alerted police.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The identity of the woman is not yet confirmed.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.