Hyderabad: Women appeal to HM Mahmood Ali to drop sedition charge

Hyderabad: A delegation of women from Saidabad on Wednesday met the state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in connection with the attempts of a special investigation team to serve court summons.

The women folk belonging to the family of cleric Maulana Abdul Aleem today met the Home Minister and submitted a representation about the SIT police visiting the Saidabad locality in order to serve summons.

The women have told Mahmood Ali that,in the year 2019 November they have organized the Qunoot-E-Nazila congregational prayers in favour of Babri Masjid but the police have registered a case of sedition against then women. The congregational prayers are held every year with the police permission within the vicinity of Eid-gah Ujale Shah.

The delegation have demanded the Home Minister to immediately drop the sedition charges booked against them and said that the protest is a democratic right.

IT may be remembered that On November 14,2019 a group of women belonging to Saidabad have organized congregational prayers against Ayodhya’s Supreme Court verdict.Acting upon this, the Saidabad police took a suo-moto action against the women for their alleged inciting remarks and slogans during a prayer programme held at Eidgah Ujale Shah Sahab. After analyzing certain videos of the congregation and protest the cops reportedly found that, women protesters have uttered several words that are Inflammatory in nature and detrimental to the peace.

A case under IPC sections 124 A (Sedition) 153 A &B (Promoting enmity and hatred between the two communities) and 295A (Deliberate and Malicious acts to outrage religious feelings).The then concerned sector sub-inspector DD Singh had filed a complaint with the Station House Officer, upon which the police has issued FIR.

The Home Minister has assured the women delegation of taking necessary steps in the matter.