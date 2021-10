Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy committed suicide under the Badurpura Police jurisdiction on Wednesday evening.

According to the police sources, the youngster named Pawan has written a letter before committing suicide. In the letter, he held his ill health responsible for the extreme step.

Meanwhile, the Bahadurpura Police have registered a case and started investigations. The dead body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.