Hyderabad: Youth commits suicide in Chandrayangutta

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th October 2021 11:19 pm IST
TN girl dies by suicide, a day after she appeared for NEET
Suicide (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A youth committed suicide in Chandrayangutta, Old City of Hyderabad.

According to the police sources, the youth, Syed Naeem (23) was the son of Syed Ahmed who is the resident of Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda.

Naeem’s mother has filed a complaint regarding his son’s suicide, police said.

According to the information received by the police, Naeem was a laborer by profession and became addicted to drugs due to which he was not able to concentrate on his work.

On Friday evening, there was a heated argument between Naeem and his mother on the issue. On Saturday morning, when Naeem’s mother went to his room, she found him dead. The Police have registered a case and started investigations.

