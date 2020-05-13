Hyderabad: Youth killed in broad daylight

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a heinous crime, a youth was chased and killed in broad daylight. This incident took place in the Jagadgirigutta area.

The deceased is identified as Fayaz, a resident of Chintal.

As per the details of the case, Fayaz, aged 26 years, was confronted by his friend Prashant. Later, Prashant and his companion chased Fayaz and murdered him in full public view.

CCTV camera installed in the area captured Prashant and his companion chasing Fayaz. However, actual murder was not recorded on the CCTV.

After committing the heinous crime, the accused absconded.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

