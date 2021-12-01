Hyderabad: Youth kills self month after attacking girl for rejecting proposal

Hyderabad: A youngester died by suicide here on Tuesday, a month after allegedly attacking a girl for rejecting his proposal.

According to the police, the corpse of the man, identified as B Prem Singh (21), was found by his family after he allegedly hung himself to death from a ceiling fan.

“Singh had been released on bail and was residing at his house in Jeedimetla, where the incident took place,” informed the police.

On October 27, Singh was arrested after he allegedly barged into a house in Vatingulpally village near Gachibowli, and attacked a girl with a knife. He slit the girl’s arms and wrist for allegedly rejecting his proposal.

Singh was caught and handed over to the police, as the girl raised an alarm before he could escape. A case of attempt to murder had been registered against him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The girl, a student of architecture, while refuting claims of being in a relationship with him said that she had rejected his proposal and cut all contact with him, which may have provoked his attack.

Singh’s relatives informed the police that he was upset upon his return from jail, which could have been a reason for his suicide.