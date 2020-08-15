Hyderabad Zoo names tiger cub after Col Santosh Babu

Hyderabad, Aug 15 : One of the three cubs born to a Royal Bengal tigress at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) here has been named after late Colonel Santosh Babu, the braveheart who laid down his life during a violent clash with the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

NZP authorities made the announcement to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

NZP Curator N Kshitija, who hoisted the national flag, announced that one of the male cubs was named ‘Santosh’ in honour of the late Army officer.

Rich tributes were paid to Santosh Babu, who hailed from Telangana.

Tigress Asha had given birth to three male cubs during the lockdown. The two other cubs are named ‘Surya’ and ‘Sankalp’.

The curator said NZP was known as one of the green and best zoos in the world, made possible due to the untiring efforts of its officers and staff.

She presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to employees who had rendered excellent services during the year.

Meanwhile, Santosh Babu’s widow Santoshi on Saturday formally joined as the Deputy Collector. She met Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and submitted her joining report.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi on July 22.

He had also asked his Secretary Smita Sabharwal to be with Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down in her job.

On June 22, the Chief Minister had visited the family of Santosh Babu in Suryapet town to console his parents and other family members and handed over Rs 5 crore as ex gratia.

He had also handed over to Santoshi the letter of appointment to Group ‘A’ job and documents pertaining to allotment of a house site measuring 711 square yards in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The Colonel and 19 other soldiers were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15.

The Colonel is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son.

