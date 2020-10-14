Hyderabad zoo shut due to waterlogging after rains

Hyderabad, Oct 14 : Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park was closed to visitors on Wednesday due to waterlogging at a number of places after heavy rains, NZP Curator N Kshitija said.

Areas like the safari park, bear moat, primates area etc were the worst-affected, she said.

The zoo, one of the key tourist attractions in the city, had reopened on October 6 after nearly seven months amid elaborate safety measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per COVID-19 protocol approved by the Central Zoo Authority and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana, the zoo authorities took several measures for the safety of visitors, staff and animals.

Source: IANS

