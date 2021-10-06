Hyderabad: AC technician dies after falling from 11th floor

Hyderabad: An air-conditioning technician has died after he fell from the 11th floor of a building here on Tuesday.

According to the Police sources, Balraj (22), a native of Andhra Pradesh state was a resident of Rahmatnagar, Yousufguda in Hyderabad and used to work as an AC technician.

Balraj along with his colleague went to an apartment in the Miyapur area to do the servicing of an AC.

While his friend was cleaning the inside portion of the AC, Balraj went on the outer side of the apartment to check the gas present in the compressor. He suddenly lost his balance and fell down from the 11th floor. As a result, he died on the spot.