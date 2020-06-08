Hyderabadi comedian Akbar bin Tabar admitted to Care Hospital

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi comedian Akbar bin Tabar who had played various roles in many Deccani film industry is admitted to a hospital.

Adnan Sajid appeals for Akbar bin Tabar

In a video message, Hyderabadi actor Adnan Sajid who is famously known as Gulla Dada appealed to everyone to pray for Akbar. He confirmed that the comedian is not well and admitted to Care Hospital, Nampally.

Sajid said that Akbar is suffering with Typhoid.

In the story shared by Sajid on his Instagram account, Akbar can be seen on a hospital bed.

Movies of the commedian

He played roles in various Hyderabadi movies including Gullu Dada returns, Berozgaar, Ghar Damaad, Hyderabad Nawabs etc.

