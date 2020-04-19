Hyderabadi dies in Jeddah due to coronavirus

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: The mortality cases infected with coronavirus among Indian workers in Saudi Arabia have been increasing in the last couple of days. The death toll of Indian rises to nine as of Saturday, according to Indian officials.

A Hyderabadi NRI, who was battling with the life for last few days has finally succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. This is the second mortality of Telangana state in Saudi Arabia in less than three days. There was a total of nine Indians dead in the country as of Sunday.

Native of Bowenpally

Mohammed Sadeq, a native of Bowenpally in Hyderabad, was working as a technician in a maintenance company in the airport for the last few years. He was living in the company shared accommodation where he was screened by local health authorities in a random check-up campaign and found positive, according to his colleague, Habib.

The NRI was shifted to hospital where he died on Saturday evening, he said. The death is confirmed by the Indian consulate.

Also, Mohammed Azmatullah Khan, a native of Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad and working with Binalden Group, who died with COVID-19 on Thursday in Makkah was buried in Makkah on Sunday. Though all children of deceased were living in Jubail and Dammam in Saudi Arabia but they not being able to have a last glimpse of their dead father. Mozzam Ali Ifteqar, President of Telangana Jagruti, helped the grieved family in completing legal formalities. Noted Indian community worker Mujeeb Pookkkoottur of Kerala has received the dead body and performed the last rites on behalf of the family.

Another tragedy

In another tragedy, an Indian electrical engineer Mohammed Aslam Khan, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, also succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday night in Makkah.

He was also living with the family, but they not being able to visit or have a look upon their beloved one as a family was placed in quarantine following Aslam Khan found positive. He was survived by wife Guilistan Aslam, a teacher in Indian School in Jeddah, and two children.

A new death also reported in Makkah where the deceased was hailing from Uttar Pradesh. He was also like other two deceased workers, an employee of Binladen Group, said Indian official sources.

Three each death cases reported from Makkah and Madinah, two from Jeddah and one from Riyadh, according to Indian officials.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.