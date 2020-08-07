Hyderabadi entrepreneur provides digital marketing classes

Hyderabad: Surely when the demand is high, supplies need to be pushed one level up. So this has happened in the world of digital marketing with the pandemic on surge when there has been good growth of technology and digitalization.

A 24-year-old Hyderabadi, who is also a graduation-dropout from Canada, had come up with ways of growing business ten times faster through digital platforms. Nabeel Syed Yousuf, who is a graduate from Osmania University has launched his company — Adnonixdigital.com for all those interested in digital marketing branding and consulting. The company earned success, only after two years of struggle. Nabeel said, “Only after struggling for over two years with the company and meeting over 2,000 new people going from the jewellery shop, schools to companies, and also meeting a watchman to a CEO of a company, I had done it all. My efforts have made all the difference today.”

Nabeel is a resident of Lakdi Ka Pul and had done his schooling in Saudi Arabia. While his father is still an employee in Saudi, his mother shifted to Hyderabad.

Talking about his personal life, Nabeel said, “After hustling and trying hard, there came a moment, where everything in my life changed. It took a complete turn and since then everything started. Due to unavoidable circumstances, I had to return to India. I started a school called Hymns School at Nampally. And from there the real me was born, I scored a night shift job at Amazon alongside where I was working daytime at school, and with the Amazon crew. I’ve learned a lot. And with the help of my skills, I secured a job in Amazon tech support. After working for two years in Amazon tech support I left Amazon. Then I started working at Google as an ads manager for a year, I decided to start something of my own.”

Nabeel is a multi-talented as he worked as a sales manager, web designer, graphic designer, social media marketer, photographer, ads manager, videographer, messenger, consultant, content writer and etc. This is almost everything that a company needs.

He has worked with brands like Glendale education, Totaram Jewellers, 24/7 Call A Doc, Albany law school, Royal Oak India and over 100 global brands. “After working with all these brands, I gained so much experience and exposure that I started another company “School of Marketing” in April 2020.

The School of Marketing is all about teaching people digital marketing; and it’s called as thinkific.com. “When I initiated my work I got over 100 enrollments in first three days.”

Looking at the response and need of digital platforms and teaching, Nabeel started imparting knowledge and consulting people on an hourly basis for which he charges between $49 and $79.00.

Lastly, he said “The world is all about digitization!”