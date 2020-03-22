Hyderabadi girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old Hyderabadi girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a youth.

As per the details of the case, the youth, aged 19 years, was known to the victim who is a resident of an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Chandrayangutta Police Station. On Wednesday, he took the girl to Gulbarga.

Later, the parents of the girl approached Chandrayangutta Police Station and lodged a missing complaint.

Based on the complaint, police formed two teams and traced the accused and the victim.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim.

Police registered a case against the youth under the relevant section of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

