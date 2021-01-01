Hyderabadi Hindu girl recites Muslim prayer, wins hearts

By Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old from Hyderabad stole hearts when she sang Mohammad Iqbal’s popular poem and prayer song ‘Lab pe aati hai dua’ at an event on Thursday. Interestingly, the naat was sung by a Hindu girl, Rajashree Dhotre.

“It’s my all-time favorite,” Rajashree beams. She has been practicing the prayer song for years now and astonishingly without any guidance.

Speaking to siasat.com, Rajashree said, “The lyrics give me peace. Learning it was not a challenge for me, as both my parents have a secular thought process. In fact, they encouraged me.”

“I consistently recite it, even while I am engaged in a household chore,” she says.

The girl’s father Venkatesh Dhotre is a jeweler and her mother Sunitha Dhotre is a teacher. In the midst of the performance, Venkatesh was seen covering Rajashree’s head during her performance, as the recitation demands.

Rajashree, who is currently in her ninth standard, said that the management of her pre-primary school — Process High School and her primary school — St Marks Boston high School have always appreciated and applauded what she did.

Rajashree performed at Mehfil- e-Naath program, which was organized by Meher Organisation (NGO) and Syed Ghouse Khamooshi Trust at Azam Function Hall Moghulpura, on Thursday.

Mohamed Irfan, who was an attendee said, “To learn anything that is beautiful you don’t need to belong to any religion. It is all about mindset, the girl defines true democratic India,” he said.

The event attendees applauded Rajashree and the organizers also presented a shawl and a bouquet to the girl.

Watch the video here